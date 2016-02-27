Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Tony Snell reverted to his offensive struggles Friday against Atlanta after scoring 16 points on Wednesday against Washington. He was 2 of 8 shooting against the Hawks for four points and has two scoreless outings and a two-point effort in his past six games despite being a regular starter. Snell is averaging 5.5 points and shooting 37.7 percent.

G Derrick Rose sat out his second straight game on Friday because of tendinitis in his right hamstring and is doubtful for Saturday at home against Portland at the end of the back-to-back.