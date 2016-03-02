Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Taj Gibson suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and did not return.

SG Jimmy Butler (knee injury) could be back later this week, coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday.

PG Derrick Rose returned Tuesday night after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said he will monitor Rose’s minutes in the short term.

G Derrick Rose scored 17 points on Tuesday night in a loss to the Heat after missing three games because of a hamstring injury. But he was a team-worst minus-19 while he was on the court, an indication that his defense was not up to par on a night in which no Bulls player distinguished himself on that end of the floor.

