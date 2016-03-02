FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 3, 2016 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Taj Gibson suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and did not return.

SG Jimmy Butler (knee injury) could be back later this week, coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday.

PG Derrick Rose returned Tuesday night after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said he will monitor Rose’s minutes in the short term.

G Derrick Rose scored 17 points on Tuesday night in a loss to the Heat after missing three games because of a hamstring injury. But he was a team-worst minus-19 while he was on the court, an indication that his defense was not up to par on a night in which no Bulls player distinguished himself on that end of the floor.

G Derrick Rose scored 17 points after missing three games due to a hamstring injury. But he was a team-worst minus-19 while he was on the court, an indication that his defense was not up to par on a night in which no Bulls player distinguished himself on that end of the floor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.