G E‘Twaun Moore missed his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Moore (7.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg) will not play Wednesday against the Knicks and won’t travel with the team to New York and Orlando for games on Thursday and Saturday. Moore will be re-evaluated once the Bulls return home following their game with the Magic.

C Pau Gasol returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to swelling in his right knee.