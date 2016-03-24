FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 25, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G E‘Twaun Moore (left hamstring) missed his third straight game on Wednesday and will not make the upcoming trip to New York and Orlando. “Hopefully, we’ll get E‘Twaun back, or at least get a better idea when we get back,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He’s starting to jog a little bit right now, but it’s tricky. It’s right in the belly of his hamstring, so we want him to be 100 percent coming back and hopefully finishing off the year.”

F Nikola Mirotic tied a Bulls franchise record with nine 3-pointers (on 13 attempts) en route to a game-high 35 points in a loss to the Knicks.

G Jimmy Butler shot just 3-for-11 from the field and missed the only 3-pointer he took in the Bulls’ 117-105 loss to the nicks on Wednesday night. Butler is 28-for-77 (36.4 percent) in the past six games and hasn’t hit a 3-pointer in that span (0-for-7). He averaged just 13.8 points a game in those games, which is about eight points below his season average. Butler scored 13 points, 11 points and seven points in his past three games.

