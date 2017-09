G E‘Twaun Moore is practicing on a limited basis and could return sometime this week, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. Moore missed his fifth straight game Monday because of a left hamstring injury.

F Jimmy Butler no longer faces strict limits on playing time, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. He missed games this month because of injuries.

C Pau Gasol no longer faces strict limits on playing time, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. He missed games this month because of injuries.