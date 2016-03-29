FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 30, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G E‘Twaun Moore is practicing on a limited basis and could return sometime this week, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. Moore missed his fifth straight game Monday because of a left hamstring injury.

F Jimmy Butler no longer faces strict limits on playing time, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. He missed games this month because of injuries.

G Jimmy Butler struggled to find his rhythm on offense in a 102-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Butler shot 5-for-16 from the field and fell shy of 20 points for the sixth consecutive game.

G Derrick Rose led the Bulls with 20 points on 8-for-25 shooting.

C Pau Gasol no longer faces strict limits on playing time, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. He missed games this month because of injuries.

C Pau Gasol scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
