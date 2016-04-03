Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

PF Taj Gibson (rib contusion) was reassessed prior to the game against the Pistons, but didn’t play. Gibson missed his second straight game.

PF Taj Gibson (rib contusion) was reassessed prior to the game against the Pistons, but didn’t play. Gibson missed his second straight game. His spot was filled by rookie F Bobby Portis, who made his second start.

F Jimmy Butler recorded the first triple-double of his career in the Bulls’ 94-90 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

PG Derrick Rose (left elbow) didn’t play Saturday night after missing the second half of Chicago’s 103-100 win at the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Rose injured the elbow in a fall against the Atlanta Hawks on March 28 and further agitated it during the Bulls’ 98-96 win at the Indiana Pacers the next day. He played the first half against Houston using only his right arm. “Every day it’s getting better,” Rose said. “I‘m able to push off a little bit more, but as far as right now it’s still real tender.” Rose has missed 12 games this season with six different injuries. “Reality is I’ve got to deal with my injury,” Rose said. “I fell on the floor. I‘m going to fall here and there, going to have injuries. (I‘ve) just got to try to get through that and get back on the floor.”