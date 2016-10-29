Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Doug McDermott had his fourth-year contract option exercised Friday. The Bulls also picked up third-year options on guard Jerian Grant and forward Bobby Portis, keeping all three players in the fold for the 2017-18 season. McDermott, who was selected 11th overall in the 2014 draft out of Creighton, got off to a slow start and played only 36 games as a rookie but broke out last season under coach Fred Hoiberg. McDermott averaged 9.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting and connected on 42.5 percent of his 3-point attempts in 81 games -- four starts.

G Dwyane Wade was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making a throat-slash gesture at the end of Thursday night's season-opening win over the Boston Celtics. Wade made the gesture with his right hand after making a game-clinching 3-pointer with 26.3 seconds left that gave the Bulls the lead. "I wanna apologize to my young fans on my gesture at the end of last nights game. I was caught up in the emotions of my first game at home," Wade wrote on Twitter. Wade scored 22 points with six rebounds and five assists in his Chicago debut as the Bulls won their opener, beating the Celtics 105-99. After hitting the 3-pointer to put Chicago up by five points, Wade celebrated by jumping around as the crowd roared. "To be able to make a shot like that and helps us get this win, it's like the perfect storm," Wade said after the game.