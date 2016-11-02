Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams will miss approximately four to six weeks with knee and wrist injuries, the team announced Tuesday. Williams suffered a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left wrist when he was injured in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

PG Rajon Rondo, on his fourth team in the last three seasons, is averaging 6.7 points, 8.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 turnovers this season. Rondo was 1-for-9 from the floor against Boston last week, but contributed nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. He is averaging 13.0 points, 9.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games vs. the Celtics.