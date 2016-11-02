FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 3, 2016 / 1:46 AM / 10 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Michael Carter-Williams will miss approximately four to six weeks with knee and wrist injuries, the team announced Tuesday. Williams suffered a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left wrist when he was injured in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

PG Rajon Rondo, on his fourth team in the last three seasons, is averaging 6.7 points, 8.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 turnovers this season. Rondo was 1-for-9 from the floor against Boston last week, but contributed nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. He is averaging 13.0 points, 9.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games vs. the Celtics.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.