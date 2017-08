G Michael Carter-Williams remains sidelined Friday against the Knicks with a knee injury.

G R.J. Hunter was inactive Friday against the Knicks.

G Doug McDermott cleared concussion protocol and returned to the Bulls lineup Friday against the Knicks after missing Wednesdays game against the Celtics.

G Dwyane Wade led the Bulls with 35 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Knicks on Friday. Wade was 12 of 20 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.