9 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
November 18, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jerian Grant has fared well so far in relief of Rajon Rondo. Grant scored a season-high 18 points and recorded a career-high five steals against Portland. On defense, he limited high-scoring Blazers guard Damian Lillard to just 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting.

G Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.4 steals over the past five games and has Chicago (7-4) climbing the Eastern Conference ladder. "It's going to have to be me to lead the charge when it comes to coming out with the right energy -- making sure we're doing everything we're supposed to do at both ends," Butler said Tuesday before the Bulls' 113-88 win over the Trail Blazers in Portland.

