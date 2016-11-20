Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

SG Jimmy Butler has seven straight 20-point games, the most since Derrick Rose also had seven straight in the 2010-11 season.

PG Rajon Rondo was back in the starting lineup on Saturday night after going through shootaround and warmups.

G Dwyane Wade made his first appearance with the Bulls in Los Angeles, started hot and had a fantastic game with a game-high 28 points in a loss to the Clippers. He had 18 points -- including 4 of 6 from 3-point range -- in the first half. "It was a good night for us. We just didn't come out with the win," Wade said. "It's the NBA, leads are whatever. I'd rather have a 19-point lead in the second half. I'm not all about the 20-point leads in the first half, especially on the road. A team is going to come back and the game is going to turn in their favor at some point. We started the way we needed to start and for the majority of the game. We had a lead until they took it. It was right there."