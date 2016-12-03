FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 4, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 9 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Doug McDermott continues to deal with concussion symptoms. Coach Fred Hoiberg said McDermott, who has not played since Nov. 12, is waiting to be cleared to take contact and will need time for conditioning before he returns to the lineup.

F Taj Gibson finished with 23 points as the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 at the United Center.

G Jimmy Butler scored 26 points as the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 at the United Center.

G Rajon Rondo had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds Friday

G Dwyane Wade had 24 points as the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 at the United Center.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.