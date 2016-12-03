Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Doug McDermott continues to deal with concussion symptoms. Coach Fred Hoiberg said McDermott, who has not played since Nov. 12, is waiting to be cleared to take contact and will need time for conditioning before he returns to the lineup.

F Taj Gibson finished with 23 points as the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 at the United Center.

G Jimmy Butler scored 26 points as the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 at the United Center.

G Rajon Rondo had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds Friday

G Dwyane Wade had 24 points as the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 111-105 at the United Center.