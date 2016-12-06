Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Doug McDermott (concussion) practiced with the Bulls' NBA Development team on Monday and is expected to do so again Tuesday.

G Doug McDermott (concussion) practiced with the Bulls' NBA Development League team on Monday and is expected to do so again Tuesday.

G Jerian Grant started in place of PG Rajon Rondo on Monday against the Trail Blazers. Rondo was serving a one-game suspension from the Bulls for conduct detrimental to the team.

G Jimmy Butler scored 26 points to extend his 20-point-plus streak of games to 14.

G Rajon Rondo served a one-game suspension Monday night after the Bulls cited him for conduct detrimental to the team earlier in the day. According to the Chicago Tribune, Rondo got into a verbal altercation with a Bulls assistant coach during Chicago's loss to Dallas on Saturday night. Coach Fred Hoiberg declined to give specifics of the incident. "We've moved past it." G Jerian Grant started in Rondo's place against Portland.

G Dwyane Wade scored 34 points Monday.