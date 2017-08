G Michael Carter-Williams has appeared in just three games this season because of a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left wrist. He could return to action as early as next week, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

PG Rajon Rando returned to the Bulls' starting lineup Thursday and finished with five points, five rebounds and eight assists. Rondo tweaked his left ankle at the team's practice Monday afternoon and did not play Tuesday night in a 99-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves