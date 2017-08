G R.J. Hunter was waived on Thursday, two weeks before his contract became fully guaranteed. The Bulls signed Hunter to a non-guaranteed salary on Oct. 27 after he was waived by the Boston Celtics. The 23-year-old's deal would have become fully guaranteed if Hunter was still on the team through Jan. 9. Hunter, who was the 28th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Celtics, appeared in 36 games with the club.