Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams returned Dec. 26 after missing 27 games because of a left wrist sprain and left knee bone bruise. He had just four points on Saturday after netting 12 on Friday in a loss at Indiana. "He's given us good energy since he's been back," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I think he's done a good job of pushing the pace."

PG Rajon Rondo picked up three fouls in the first half of the Bulls' loss to Indiana on Friday -- including two in the first seven minutes -- while making no shots. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said starting PG Michael Carter-Williams on Saturday instead of Rondo was strictly a basketball decision with the goal of "changing the flow of our team."