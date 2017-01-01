FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
January 2, 2017 / 1:50 AM / 8 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Michael Carter-Williams returned Dec. 26 after missing 27 games because of a left wrist sprain and left knee bone bruise. He had just four points on Saturday after netting 12 on Friday in a loss at Indiana. "He's given us good energy since he's been back," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I think he's done a good job of pushing the pace."

PG Rajon Rondo picked up three fouls in the first half of the Bulls' loss to Indiana on Friday -- including two in the first seven minutes -- while making no shots. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said starting PG Michael Carter-Williams on Saturday instead of Rondo was strictly a basketball decision with the goal of "changing the flow of our team."

