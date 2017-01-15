Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams had 11 points for the Bulls (20-21), who led by as many as 15 points before New Orleans (16-25) made its run in the fourth quarter.

G Denzel Valentine was available but is still weak, Fred Hoiberg said.

F Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulls (20-21), who led by as many as 15 points before New Orleans (16-25) made its run in the fourth quarter.

F Nikola Mirotic missed his second straight game because of illness and will not play Sunday against Memphis. Mirotic is one of three players to deal with a flu bug that coach Fred Hoiberg called "nasty," along with F/SG Jimmy Butler and G Denzel Valentine.

G Jimmy Butler finished with 28 points after missing two games with the flu as the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

G Dwyane Wade missed 11 of his first 13 shots from the floor on Saturday. He ended up scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.