Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Michael Carter-Williams, who had been the starter, was surprised to hear Tuesday that young G Jerian Grant would be taking his spot against the Magic. "I didn't see it coming," Carter-Williams said before the game. Carter-Williams did not get off the bench in Chicago's victory.

G Jerian Grant got the start Tuesday at Orlando in place of Michael Carter-Williams, and he scored seven points in 20 minutes.

F/C Cristiano Felicio had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds Tuesday in the Bulls' win at Orlando.

G Jimmy Butler had 20 points and eight rebounds Tuesday in the Bulls' win at Orlando.

G Dwyane Wade missed his first six shots and seven of his last eight, but he was vintage in between, finding another way to get a win. Wade had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in leading the Chicago Bulls to a 100-92 victory over the Magic on Tuesday night.