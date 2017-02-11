FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 12, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 6 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul Zipser (knee) sat out Friday's game.

G Jimmy Butler (heel contusion) was a game-time decision Friday but was able to pla.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points for the Bulls (26-28), who a 2-3 on a six-game road trip that ends Sunday in Minnesota. They were blown out 123-92 by the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and lost to another fast-breaking team in the Suns, who had 25 assists and outscored the Bulls 19-6 in fast-break points

G Dwayne Wade (illness) was a game-time decision but was able to play Friday.

Dwyane Wade had 18 for the Bulls (26-28), who a 2-3 on a six-game road trip that ends Sunday in Minnesota. They were blown out 123-92 by the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and lost to another fast-breaking team in the Suns, who had 25 assists and outscored the Bulls 19-6 in fast-break points. "I'm just trying to get a rhythm back now," Wade said

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.