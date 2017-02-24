FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
February 25, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 6 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Cameron Payne was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Thursday's trading deadline. Payne averaged 5.3 points in 20 games for the Thunder. He missed the first two-plus months of the season following right foot surgery.

F/C Joffrey Lauvergne was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Thursday's trading deadline. In 50 games for the Thunder, he averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds and 14.8 minutes per game.

SG Anthony Morrow was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Thursday's trading deadline. Morrow was in his third season with the Thunder and averaged 5.8 points and set career lows by shooting 38.7 percent and 29.4 percent from 3-point range.

