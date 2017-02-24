Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

PG Cameron Payne was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Thursday's trading deadline. Payne averaged 5.3 points in 20 games for the Thunder. He missed the first two-plus months of the season following right foot surgery.

F/C Joffrey Lauvergne was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Thursday's trading deadline. In 50 games for the Thunder, he averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds and 14.8 minutes per game.

SG Anthony Morrow was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Thursday's trading deadline. Morrow was in his third season with the Thunder and averaged 5.8 points and set career lows by shooting 38.7 percent and 29.4 percent from 3-point range.