Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Bobby Portis made his second start of the season on Friday night and took the spot of Taj Gibson, who was traded to Oklahoma City.

G Cameron Payne passed his physical with the Bulls, but he is recovering from the flu and did not play Friday night.

F Paul Zipser missed his fourth straight game with ankle tendinitis and will not travel to Cleveland for the game against the Cavaliers on Saturday. .

G Dwayne Wade returned to the starting lineup Friday night after missing three games with a wrist injury.