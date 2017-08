PG Michael Carter-Williams missed his second consecutive game due to patellar tendinitis.

F Paul Zipser missed his seventh game in a row due to left ankle tendinitis.

G Rajon Rondo and G Dwyane Wade each finished with 19 points to lead the Bulls in a loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

