Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

F Bobby Portis made his ninth start of the season for Chicago, which is 4-5 in games he starts.

G Cameron Payne had 11 points off the bench for Chicago Friday.

G Jimmy Butler added 16 points for Chicago, which fell to ninth in the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks moved past the Bulls with a 99-85 win over the Indiana Pacers.

G Dwyane Wade had 21 points in his return from a two-game injury absence to lead the Bulls, but it wasn't enough to keep them from losing their season-high fourth straight game. Wade went through a full shootaround session Friday morning and played after missing two games with a left quadriceps strain.