FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 12, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 5 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Bobby Portis made his ninth start of the season for Chicago, which is 4-5 in games he starts.

G Cameron Payne had 11 points off the bench for Chicago Friday.

G Jimmy Butler added 16 points for Chicago, which fell to ninth in the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks moved past the Bulls with a 99-85 win over the Indiana Pacers.

G Dwyane Wade had 21 points in his return from a two-game injury absence to lead the Bulls, but it wasn't enough to keep them from losing their season-high fourth straight game. Wade went through a full shootaround session Friday morning and played after missing two games with a left quadriceps strain.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.