F Jimmy Butler had his third-lowest offensive output of the season with five points against Boston. Butler shot 2 of 11 from the field in the 22-point loss.

G Dwyane Wade scored eight points was a minus-37 against Boston, which ties for third worst in the NBA this season. "We're still experimenting," said Wade. "As I said the other day, we're going to take some lumps. Some of them are going to be big lumps. Some of them going to be small lumps. Tonight was a big one."