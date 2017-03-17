FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 18, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 5 months ago

Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dwyane Wade will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured right elbow, the team announced on Thursday. Wade underwent an MRI exam after sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The results of the MRI showed a sprain in addition to a small fracture in the elbow. A 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, Wade said he sustained the injury when his elbow was caught awkwardly while battling Zach Randolph and others for a rebound. Wade, 35, is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season after signing a two-year, $47.5 million deal over the summer.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.