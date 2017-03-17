Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Dwyane Wade will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured right elbow, the team announced on Thursday. Wade underwent an MRI exam after sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The results of the MRI showed a sprain in addition to a small fracture in the elbow. A 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, Wade said he sustained the injury when his elbow was caught awkwardly while battling Zach Randolph and others for a rebound. Wade, 35, is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season after signing a two-year, $47.5 million deal over the summer.