F/C Cristiano Felicio was injured beneath the basket with 7:24 to play in the fourth quarter and needed to be helped to the bench with what was termed a tailbone injury.

G Jimmy Butler had 37 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago in an overtime loss at Toronto on Tuesday.

G Rajon Rondo scored 24 points in the Bulls' overtime loss at Toronto on Tuesday.

C Robin Lopez and Raptors F Serge Ibaka and were ejected after a third-quarter fight Tuesday at Toronto. Ibaka had 16 points, and Lopez finished with 12 in a game the Raptors won in overtime.