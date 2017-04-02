Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

G Cameron Payne was inactive Saturday against the Hawks.

F Cristiano Felicio was available for the second straight game but was still experiencing some soreness in recent days. Felicio hasn't played since March 21.

F/G Jimmy Butler capped his 33-point performance by making two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining Saturday against the Hawks. Butler poured in 25 points in the second half and scored the Bulls' final nine points of the contest. "He was phenomenal," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Jimmy did everything again."

G Rajon Rondo had 25 points and 11 rebounds Saturday against the Hawks. Rondo continues to play a key role for the Bulls, who will be without starting guard Dwyane Wade for the remainder of the regular season with an elbow injury. "We knew this game was the biggest game of the season," Rondo said. "We had a great win (against Cleveland on Thursday), but it means nothing if we came out and laid an egg tonight."