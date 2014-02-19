Preview: Bulls at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have made it clear to opposing teams that it’ll take a whale of an offer to pry Kyle Lowry away from them ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Lowry showed his worth in Tuesday’s in over Washington, and will once again be the focus as Toronto hosts Chicago on Wednesday night looking for its fourth consecutive victory. Lowry poured in 24 points and added 10 assists as the Raptors overcame a late Wizards surge en route to a 103-93 win.

Chicago comes in riding its own three-game winning streak — and that’s not all the teams share. Both clubs find themselves jockeying for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and both have relied on stalwart defense to get there. The Bulls have allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NBA and strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot with a 92-76 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets in their final game prior to the All-Star break.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BULLS (27-25): Chicago has its eye on a top-four seed — and that quest becomes a little more realistic with veteran forward Carlos Boozer feeling much better in his recovery from a left calf injury. Boozer expects the Bulls to make a charge for one of the top spots in the East. “We’re still going through a little bit of (injury) stuff here and there,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But for us to get home court would be great. As high a seed as we can get would help us a lot. We play great at home.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (29-24): With Toronto now 23-12 since trading small forward Rudy Gay to Sacramento in a seven-player deal back in December, trading Lowry would require a hefty return — both to set the Raptors up for the future and to appease a playoff-hungry fan base. Lowry has been one of the top point guards in the NBA over the past two months, and comes into Wednesday’s game averaging 19.7 points and 11.7 assists over his previous three games. The 27-year-old was held to 13 points and six assists in their last meeting, an 85-79 Toronto win Dec. 31.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto has won two of three meetings this season, with the road team prevailing each time.

2. Boozer averages 17.4 points and 10 rebounds in 29 career games versus the Raptors.

3. Toronto is 6-5 in the tail end of back-to-backs, while Chicago is 2-2 on more than three days’ rest.

PREDICTION: Raptors 95, Bulls 88