Preview: Bulls at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look for their NBA-leading eighth win of the season when they host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Raptors have won five straight games, including a come-from-behind 104-100 victory over the Orlando Magic, to sit at the top of the Atlantic Division standings following their best start in franchise history. “I like the resolve of our team,” coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “But we can’t be annoyed when teams come out and give us their best shot.”

Derrick Rose returned to the mix on Monday after missing two straight games with dual ankle sprains to lead the Bulls to a 102-91 triumph over the Detroit Pistons. Chicago hasn’t missed a beat with its star point guard in and out of the lineup, winning five of its last six games to claim top spot in the Central Division. The Bulls are unbeaten on the road this season and hope to down the Raptors for the third consecutive time at Air Canada Centre.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BULLS (6-2): Center Joakim Noah collected 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the win over the Pistons, and has grabbed 25 boards in his last two outings. Rose had missed four of Chicago’s previous five games before scoring 24 points and dishing out seven assists versus Detroit. “Derrick is a hell of a player,” Noah told reporters. “When he’s out on the court he demands so much attention and it opens up a lot of easy opportunities for everybody else.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (7-1): Point guard Kyle Lowry recorded 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead six players in double figures in the victory over the Magic. Toronto leads the league with 107 points per game and has scored 100 or more in every contest, including 120 in the win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 9. DeMar DeRozan tops the Raptors with 21.9 points per game and needs four more points to pass Andrea Bargnani for third place on the team’s all-time scoring list.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls have beaten the Raptors in four of the last five games at Air Canada Centre.

2. Toronto has won 26 of its last 33 home games since Jan.1, 2014.

3. Chicago is 4-0 on the road this season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 101, Bulls 97