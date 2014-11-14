EditorsNote: adds Toronto’s five-game win streak snapped

Bulls ride strong third quarter to road win

TORONTO -- The Chicago Bulls will take the win, but coach Tom Thibodeau would like to see his team start playing a complete game.

The Bulls overwhelmed the Toronto Raptors with a 35-14 third quarter but then held on in the fourth quarter for the 100-93 victory on Thursday night.

“The third quarter was great,” Thibodeau said. “And then we hung on in the fourth, but we did a lot of good things to build that lead. We’re still striving to be a 48-minute team.”

Forward Pau Gasol had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulls, who are 5-0 on the road and 7-2 overall.

The Raptors (7-2) saw their home mark fall to 5-1 and their five-game win streak snapped.

“You can’t say enough about him,” Thibodeau said of Gasol. “He sets the tone for the team, plays both sides of the ball and plays unselfishly. He’s great in every aspect of the game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Raptors

Guard Jimmy Butler had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Bulls. Guard Derrick Rose added 20 points before tweaking his hamstring late in the game. He said it was not serious, but he will be evaluated on Friday.

“I guess it was cramps in my hamstrings,” Rose said. “I think it is minor and they decided to pull me out. We have a good team, we had the game up by 10 then so why force it. I shot terrible tonight.”

Forward Mike Dunleavy contributed 14 for the Bulls and forward Taj Gibson had 10.

”The third quarter did us in,“ Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. ”We withstood their punches in the first half, but in the third quarter they got us on our heels and we stayed on our heels.

“You know that is the kind of game you’re going to have against them and it’s a hard game to play. You have to muscle and fight through the physicality, the bumps and the grinds. You know that’s the way you’re going to have to play against them.”

Guard Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 20 points and eight assists, and he tied for the team lead with eight rebounds. Forward James Johnson added 16 points, forward Amir Johnson 14, forward Terrence Ross had 12 and guard DeMar DeRozan 10.

The Raptors took a seven-point lead into the second half, but by the end of the third quarter they trailed by 14.

“They came out very aggressive to start the second half and we missed shots that we can make,” Lowry said. “That was pretty much the tone of the game. We fought back to take a little bit from them, but in the end that third quarter lost the game for us. ... I think we just didn’t play our game from start to finish. We played our game in spurts today.”

Chicago whittled the lead to one when Gasol and Rose each scored four points in the first three minutes of the second half. Dunleavy put the Bulls ahead 58-56 with a 3-pointer with 7:19 to play in the third quarter, taking advantage of a turnover by Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Bulls finished the third quarter by reeling off 10 straight points, completed with Butler’s two free throws, to take an 80-66 lead.

The Bulls increased the margin to 16 points with 6:33 to play on a reverse layup by center Joakim Noah. Rose’s layup with five minutes left bumped the lead to 18 points.

Lowry responded with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 15 points. Amir Johnson made two free throws to cut the lead to 12 with 3:38 to play. Lowry got the lead down to 10 after Chicago turned the ball over on a 24-second violation.

Ross hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 left to bring the Raptors within seven points. Johnson’s dunk off a Bulls turnover cut the lead to five with 1:44 left. Dunleavy was fouled Ross while attempting a 3-pointer with 58.9 seconds left and made two of three, and the lead was 97-90.

DeRozan made two free throws to again cut the lead to five with 30 seconds left. Butler then made two free throws and Lowry sank one of two foul shots. Noah missed both his with 20 seconds left, but Butler made one of his two foul shots with 10 seconds left and Chicago led by seven.

DeRozan passed forward Andrea Bargnani to move into third place on the Raptors’ career scoring list with 6,567 points.

NOTES: Bulls G Derrick Rose stood by comments he made Tuesday that he must miss some games for his future health, beyond this season. Asked Thursday morning if he could understand people questioning his commitment to the team, Rose said, “No, but I could (not) care less. ...Really, I was just being myself. As long as I‘m being myself, that’s the only person I can be.” He was sidelined most of the past two seasons with injuries and has missed four games this season with ankle sprains. ... Raptors F Landry Fields (flu symptoms) was not available for the second game in a row. C Lucas Nogueira took his place. ... The Raptors next play Saturday at home against the Utah Jazz. ... The Bulls’ next game is Saturday at home against the Indiana Pacers.