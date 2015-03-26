Bulls start slow, finish strong in win over Raptors

TORONTO -- It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

With the Toronto Raptors shooting 71 percent from 3-point range in the first quarter and 60 percent for the half, Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau felt his group dodged a bullet by trailing by just four at halftime.

Chicago shot 75 percent from the field and 67 percent from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, paving the way for a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday night at Air Canada Centre.

”I thought we played well offensively in the first half, but I thought we were fortunate to be only down four at the half,“ said Thibodeau. ”Against (Toronto), the way they score, they score it so easily, that if you let your guard down... we dodged a bullet because they got their confidence early.

“They can score 10 points in a minute very easily. Even when you have a lead, it never feels safe.”

Guard Jimmy Butler led way for the Bulls with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists while forward Pau Gasol added 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

”We know, we’ve got to play defense for 48 minutes, but I thought offensively, I thought the ball moved really well, quick decision, I thought we shot for three well,“ said Thibodeau. ”We had a lot of guys step up.

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Raptors

“We stayed within striking distance and found a way to win in the end”

The Bulls (44-29) used a late run led by a 3-pointer from guard Aaron Brooks to pull away and closed out the fourth on a 7-0 surge.

“We knew it was time to win the game,” said Butler of what changed in the fourth. “I think we settled down. When we guard, offense comes easy for this group of guys that we have in this locker room. When we guard and rebound we put ourselves in a great position to win games.”

Chicago’s reserve forwards Terry Snell and forward Nikola Mirotic added 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Toronto clinched a playoff berth thanks to losses from both the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

Toronto (42-30) got a season-high 22 points from guard Greivis Vasquez, who matched a career best by hitting six 3-pointers (in 11 attempts).

“We ran out of gas a bit, but that’s no excuse, there are no moral victories in this league, it’s win or lose, make or miss league,” said Toronto coach Dwane Casey. “We didn’t get it done in the fourth quarter.”

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, guard Lou Williams had 18 points off the bench, and forward Terrence Ross scored 16.

Chicago won for the fourth straight visit to Toronto while capturing its fourth win in five games overall.

The Bulls shot 60.8 percent from the floor and went 12-for-23 from 3-point range (52.2 percent). The Raptors hit 47 percent of their field-goal attempts, including nine of 21 3-point tries (42.9 percent).

“Just had too many mental errors,” said Raptors forward Terrence Ross, who finished with 16 points in the loss. “It caught up to us and we paid for it. We kind of took a couple plays off and that really hurt us.”

Toronto led by 11 with 5:54 remaining in the third, but Chicago used an 11-2 run to pull to within two. The Raptors recovered to finish the quarter with an 82-77 lead.

Toronto led 54-50 at halftime. Ross and Vasquez led the way with 14 first-half points apiece. Toronto shot 51.2 percent from the field before the break, while Chicago shot 54 percent.

Gasol had 12 first-half points for the Bulls, while Mirotic had 10.

The Raptors held a 29-20 lead after one period. Ross and Vasquez combined for 21 of Toronto’s 29 points.

NOTES: Raptors G Kyle Lowry missed Wednesday’s game because of back spasms. G Greivis Vasquez started in his place. ... Raptors rookie F Bruno Caboclo was active Wednesday. ... Bulls C Joakim Noah, who missed Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because of general soreness, was in Chicago’s starting lineup. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose (knee) expects to be cleared for contact sometime this week or next. ... Chicago G/F Jimmy Butler started in his second straight game after missing 12 games with a sprained elbow.