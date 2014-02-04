Preview: Bulls at Suns

The Chicago Bulls look for the fifth consecutive victory in Phoenix when they visit the streaking Suns on Tuesday. Phoenix has won its last five games with the lowest winning margin being eight points and will be the most-rested team, having last played Saturday, and figures to push the pace early. The Bulls were shellacked 99-70 in Sacramento on Monday when they set season lows for points scored and shooting percentage (28.2).

Suns point guard Goran Dragic was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 26.8 points and shooting 63.9 percent from the field last week. Dragic has scored 24 or more points in each of the last four games and has raised his season average to an even 20 points. Chicago is 1-2 on a six-game road trip and All-Star center Joakim Noah was ejected against the Kings after drawing two technical fouls in a 2 1/2-minute span of the third quarter. The early exit ended Noah s streak of consecutive double-digit rebounding efforts at 18.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE BULLS (23-24): While Noah lost his cool during the contest, power forward Carlos Boozer blasted coach Tom Thibodeau earlier in the day for often removing him during the fourth quarter of close games. I think I should be out there but it s his choice,  Boozer told reporters. He makes the decisions out there so I play. I don t coach. He coaches. So he decides that. But honestly, he s been doing that a lot since I ve been here  not putting me in in the fourth quarter. Sometimes we win; more times than not, we don t. But that s his choice.  Boozer had his second consecutive poor game when he had just eight points against the Kings and is averaging only six points on 6-of-23 shooting over the past two games.

ABOUT THE SUNS (29-18): Backup forward Markieff Morris has reached double digits in 10 straight games and Phoenix is 8-2 during the stretch. The hot streak that has seen Morris average 17.9 points followed a horrific five-game span in which the Suns went 1-4 while Morris averaged 6.6 points and shot 28.9 percent from the field. Coach Jeff Hornacek had a heart-to-heart discussion with the athletic 24-year-old, who immediately elevated his effort. I think everybody would respond to it the way I did,  Morris told reporters. I just want to do what I can for the team. We have a great group of guys and we just want to win as much as possible. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago recorded a 92-87 home victory over Phoenix on Jan. 7.

2. Bulls PGs D.J. Augustin (2-of-11) and Kirk Hinrich (1-of-8) were a woeful 3-of-19 from the field against the Kings.

3. Phoenix has scored 20 or more fast-break points 23 times this season after doing so just 12 times all last season.

PREDICTION: Suns 115, Bulls 90