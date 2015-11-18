Preview: Bulls at Suns

The Chicago Bulls are enjoying a three-game winning streak while once again answering questions about an injury to point guard Derrick Rose. The Bulls hope to have Rose back on the court when they begin a four-game trip by visiting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Rose, who is still wearing a mask to protect an orbital fracture suffered in the preseason, left Monday’s 96-95 win over the Indiana Pacers midway through the fourth quarter after suffering a sprained ankle. “My ankle’s a little bit sore, but I‘m just happy nothing’s tore or broken,” Rose told reporters after the game. “So I’ll be all right.” Chicago could use Rose on the defensive end against the Suns’ backcourt of Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight. Bledsoe went for 30 points in a win over Denver on Saturday and added 21 on Monday while Knight collected 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in Monday’s 120-101 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WGN (Chicago), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE BULLS (7-3): Rose had been enjoying his best game in over a week with 23 points and no turnovers against Indiana before suffering the injury and is hoping to be back as soon as Wednesday. The former MVP has so far played in every game this season and is averaging 13.6 points on 37.7 percent shooting. Rose’s long-range form has been off all season, but he connected on both of his attempts from beyond the arc on Monday to lift his 3-point percentage to 15.0.

ABOUT THE SUNS (6-4): Knight waited until late in his 41-minute stint on Monday to grab his 10th rebound on a ball that caromed all the way toward midcourt. “(My teammates) gave me a cue,” Knight told reporters of the bench celebrating his triple-double. “I was just blessed and thankful that (the rebound) was able to roll back there because I was definitely tired.” Knight has gone for 30 points or more in two of the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns G Ronnie Price (concussion) and F Markieff Morris (knee) each missed the last two games and are questionable for Wednesday.

2. Bulls F Doug McDermott is 8-of-14 from 3-point range in the last four games.

3. Chicago has taken seven of the last nine in the series but fell at Phoenix 99-93 on Jan. 30 last season.

PREDICTION: Bulls 101, Suns 97