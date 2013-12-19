Preview: Bulls at Thunde

One of the NBA’s hottest squads plays one that is sinking fast when the Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Oklahoma City was won seven straight games – the longest active streak in the league – and 15 of its last 16 contests as it welcomes a Chicago club that has been reeling since former MVP Derrick Rose suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Bulls have lost 12 of their last 15 games and are six games below .500.

Chicago has failed to reach 100 points in any of its last seven games, including Wednesday’s 109-94 loss to the Houston Rockets. The powerful Thunder are on the other end of the spectrum by topping the century mark in eight consecutive games and averaging 109.5 points during the stretch. Oklahoma City is also the lone team in the NBA not to lose at home (12-0) and its 20-4 start is the second-best in franchise history behind the 21-3 opening stretch of the Seattle SuperSonics in 1993-94.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE BULLS (9-15): Veteran point guard D.J. Augustin was recently added to the roster due to the injury issues and his ball-handling has been solid over the past two outings. Augustin had nine assists in the loss to Houston and has 17 assists against three turnovers over the past two games. His shooting has been poor in four games since joining Chicago – he’s 8-of-31 from the field – but he’s just happy to be in position to contribute. “Just go out there and try to give a spark,” Augustin recently told reporters. “Whenever Coach (Tom Thibodeau) puts me in, just try to bring a spark and play hard, do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (20-4): Forward Kevin Durant continues to be superb and six of his NBA-high 30-point outings have come in December. The perennial All-Star leads the NBA with a 28.6 scoring average and has made 32-of-54 shots over the past three games. Running mate Russell Westbrook has three straight double-doubles and the last two have been of the point-rebound variety as the standout point guard has grabbed 25 total rebounds in back-to-back wins over Orlando and Denver. Westbrook is fully sound after offseason knee surgery and is averaging 21 points per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City swept last season’s two meetings and has won three straight overall against the Bulls.

2. Thunder PF Serge Ibaka has five double-doubles over the past eight contests.

3. Bulls PG Kirk Hinrich (back) could miss his fourth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Thunder 112, Bulls 88