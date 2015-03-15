Thunder knock off Bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY -- It did not take long for Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter to come up with a nickname. Less than an hour after starting alongside fellow 7-footer Steven Adams for the first time, he labeled the duo the Bruise Brothers.

Kanter came up with the tag after he and Adams wore out the Chicago Bulls frontline to help lead the Thunder to a 109-100 victory Sunday at the Chesapeake Arena.

“I think they call us the Bruise Brothers,” Kanter said. “I am really happy that we got Steven back. I think we really focused on being physically dominant.”

It’s not the first time that nickname has been used. The Detroit Pistons’ Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn were called the Bruise Brothers in the mid-1980s, and others have been given that nickname as well. But it seems to fit Kanter and Adams.

Kanter posted 18 points and 18 rebounds for his sixth double-double since being traded to Oklahoma City. Adams added 14 points and 11 boards.

Guard Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Thunder (37-29) try to keep pace with the New Orleans Pelicans for eighth place in the Western Conference.

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Thunder

“We did a good job,” Westbrook said. “Within the last five to six minutes or so we did a good job of getting stops and converting.”

The Bulls (40-28) have dropped five of their last six games and are tied in the loss column with the Washington Wizards for fourth in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Forward Nikola Mirotic paced the Bulls with 27 points off the bench. Center Pau Gasol scored 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Forward Joakim Noah scored 15 points, but was limited to three rebounds.

As a team, the Bulls were outrebounded 52-33. No player for Chicago had more than eight.

“The rebounding was a problem,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I thought our guys did a lot of good things to hang in there and be in a position and then we couldn’t close it out in the end.”

The Thunder held a 94-90 advantage with 4:06 on the clock. Mirotic connected on a pair of free throws to get the Bulls within two. After a Kanter miss, Bulls guard E‘Twaun Moore was fouled by Adams on a layup attempt. Adams fouled out and Moore closed gap to one.

With 1:27 left, Westbrook made one of two free throws. He then came up with a steal and sprinted the length of the court for the layup over Bulls guard Aaron Brooks to give Oklahoma City a 99-95 lead.

Westbrook then found guard Anthony Morrow for an open 3-pointer, which he drained with 40.6 seconds left.

“I think it was just a good play Scotty (Brooks) drew up coming out of the timeout,” Westbrook said. “We did a good job learning from our mistakes. Because the first time we played them, I had a chance to hit Serge (Ibaka) on a kick-back and two guys were on me. Tonight, same situation, two guys on me, I kicked to A-Mo, trusted my teammate and he knocked it down.”

Gasol answered with a jumper, but Westbrook took the points right back when he raced coast-to-coast for a layup that sealed the win.

“You have to try and make him work for his points,” Thibodeau said. “He’s playing at such a high level right now and he’s making plays on top of it so he keeps pressure on you at all times and the way he comes at you puts pressure on you at all times.”

Shooting woes plagued both to start the game. The Bulls shot a woeful 29.2 in the opening quarter while the Thunder were even worse at 20 percent.

However, the Thunder outrebounded Chicago 22-14 in the first quarter, and Kanter set a franchise record for rebounds in a quarter by pulling down 10.

After trailing Oklahoma City by eight, the Bulls stormed back to tie the game at 47-47 heading into halftime.

”We need to find ways to win these games,’ Gasol said. “We really play well, but right now we are in a complicated moment. But hopefully, everyone is going to recover fast soon and we need to be in a good situation when they come back.”

NOTES: For the first time since having foot surgery in February, Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant returned to full team practice Saturday. ... After averaging only 8.5 minutes a game during October and November, Chicago F Tony Snell has jumped to 27.6 minutes since the start of 2015. ”For us, we have to play to the strengths of the guys we do have,“ Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. ”We want everyone on the team to play to their strengths. So whoever is called upon, you have to be ready, you have to know what your job is. But more importantly, you have to know what your strengths and weaknesses are.“ ... Thunder F Serge Ibaka missed his second straight game Sunday with right knee soreness. It’s day to day,” Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks said. “He’s still experiencing some soreness. We’re going to continue to monitor it.” ... Thibodeau said there is still no timetable for the return of F Taj Gibson or G Jimmy Butler. “When they’re ready, they’re ready,” Thibodeau said. “That’s the only way we can approach it. Taj is practicing now. Jimmy is still not practicing.”... Brooks on his alma mater UC Irvine making the NCAA Tournament: “I don’t want to sit up here and boast, but I‘m very proud of them,” Brooks said.