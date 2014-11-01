Preview: Bulls at Timberwolves

Two games into the season and the Chicago Bulls are already back to answering questions about the health of Derrick Rose. The Bulls hope to have the former MVP in the lineup when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Rose, who totaled 10 games the previous two seasons while dealing with knee injuries, left Friday’s home-opening loss to Cleveland in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury and did not return.

Rose originally suffered the injury in the second quarter and scored 18 of his 20 points prior to the half before leaving for good in the fourth quarter of the 114-108 overtime setback. The absence of Rose could make things easier for Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who agreed on a four-year, $56 million extension with the team Friday. Rubio is part of the young core that now includes former No. 1 overall picks Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett, who combined for 12 points in a 97-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, WGN (Chicago), FSN North-plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BULLS (1-1): Chicago looked invincible defensively while dominating the New York Knicks 104-80 on opening night but could not come up with the same effort at home against LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Friday. Kirk Hinrich led a fourth-quarter comeback that gave the Bulls a five-point lead before the defense slipped away in the final minutes and overtime. Hinrich is helping to fill the void left by starting guard Jimmy Butler, who missed the first two games with a thumb injury but participated in shootaround Friday and is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (1-1): Locking up Rubio was a key step in the post-Kevin Love rebuilding process, and the Spanish point guard is eager to help the team compete. “I am happy to be staying with the Wolves and look forward to many successful seasons in Minnesota,” Rubio said in a statement. “Our fans have been great and I am excited to be able to play in front of them for many years. I will continue to work hard to improve my game and help our team get better.” Rubio’s favorite passing target in the early going is forward Thaddeus Young, who is averaging 22.5 points on 54.8 percent shooting in the first two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. X-rays in Rose’s ankle came back negative and he is considered day-to-day.

2. Timberwolves G Kevin Martin (ankle) missed the opener but played 20 minutes off the bench Thursday and scored 12 points.

3. Chicago has taken eight of the last nine in the series, including a 102-87 win at Minnesota last season.

PREDICTION: Bulls 97, Timberwolves 83