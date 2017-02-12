Preview: Bulls at Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls could be without All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler again when they finish a six-game road trip Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler missed three games earlier on the trip due to a nagging heel issue before returning to score 20 points in Friday's 115-97 loss at Phoenix.

Following the game, during which he also banged his right knee in a collision, Butler was uncertain he would be able to finish the trip on the floor. "Not going to say I'm out there completely healthy. I'm not," he told reporters Friday. "But I want to compete, man. I want to go out there, I want to win, I want to lose, with my team, with my guys. I'm just hoping that this thing goes away so I can get back to not favoring it." The Timberwolves are 1-5 in their last six games after falling 122-106 to the New Orleans Pelicans at home Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins combined for 65 points but their teammates shot a collective 32.6 percent in the defeat.

ABOUT THE BULLS (26-28): Butler wasn't the only Chicago star hurting Friday night, as guard Dwyane Wade returned from a one-game layoff (illness) but hurt his wrist in a fall in the second half. "I kind of can do my own X-rays nowadays," he told the media after scoring 18 points. "I kind of know what's wrong. I can give my own diagnosis. I don't need that. I'll wake up tomorrow and see if it's badly bruised or if it's sprained or whatever. I know, so we'll see." Center Robin Lopez is averaging 14.7 points - nearly five over his season average - while shooting 57.4 percent in a six-game span.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (20-34): Minnesota blew an early 15-point lead in Friday's loss as its struggling defense allowed the Pelicans to shoot a season-high 60 percent. "It's on us," Wiggins told reporters. "(Coach Tom Thibodeau) keeps saying it, but he can't come out on the court and physically be out there playing for us. It's our mindset. We have to go out there and do it." Wiggins, Ricky Rubio and Gorgui Dieng combined for 10 steals but the Timberwolves were without a blocked shot for the first time since Nov. 13, 2015.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves have won three straight over the Bulls, including a 99-94 win at Chicago on Dec. 13.

2. Butler had 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in the first meeting.

3. Towns is averaging 25.8 points and 13.2 rebounds at home.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 105, Bulls 101