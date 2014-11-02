Butler’s late free throws lift Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler hadn’t played a regular-season minute this season until Saturday, but there was no rust in his game.

No fear either.

Butler hit a pair of free throws with 0.2 second left on the clock, securing a 106-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

After Wolves guard Kevin Martin hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds to play, Butler got the ball, recovered after slipping and forced rookie forward Andrew Wiggins into the air while drawing contact. He hit his free throws and helped the Bulls avoid a second loss in as many nights.

“I knew (Wiggins) didn’t know how much time was up there, and if he blocked the shot the game was over,” Butler said. “I looked up, whenever I fell, and I‘m like, ‘I‘m gonna get him, I‘m gonna get him.’ I gave him a pump fake, and he bit on it.”

It was the exclamation point on a night perfectly scripted for Butler, who finished with 24 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

He and fellow guard Aaron Brooks, who finished with 16 points off the bench, gave the Bulls’ backcourt a much-needed boost on a night when Bulls guard Derrick Rose did not play due to a sprained left ankle suffered in a 114-108 loss to Cleveland on Friday night.

Rose said after the game that the injury wasn’t serious, and if it was a must-win game he would have played. Fortunately for the Bulls, Butler -- who missed Chicago’s first two games with a sprained left thumb -- was inserted into the starting lineup and looked as though he didn’t miss a beat.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said that’s just who Butler is -- mentally tough and ready to perform when needed.

“He got up and he sold the shot fake,” Thibodeau said. “He gets to the line a ton, and that’s what he does. He generates so much speed, and you almost have to foul him to stop him. And he doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s clever.”

Butler’s free throws helped the Bulls avoid what looked to be a total collapse moments before. Leading by as many as 16 in the second quarter, the Bulls allowed Minnesota to put together a 20-8 run in third and hang around in the fourth.

That led to Kevin Martin, who finished with 33 points, hitting a pair of go-ahead 3-pointers with less than two minutes to play. His 3-pointer with 1:37 left gave Minnesota a 102-100 lead. And, after three Minnesota misses on a last-second possession, Martin hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left that seemingly gave the Wolves the win.

Martin shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and hit all 11 of his free-throw attempts.

But Butler remained poised and forced Wiggins into fouling him.

“It’s a learning process for our guys,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “Wiggins will learn. ... They made the plays. They’re a veteran team.”

Part of Chicago’s offensive boost came from forwards Pau Gasol (20 points) Mike Dunleavy (13) and Nikola Mirotic (12).

Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio finished the night with 17 assists and two steals before fouling out in the fourth. He had six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Timberwolves forward Thaddeus Young shot 4 of 9 with eight points in the game before suffering a strained neck in a second-quarter collision with Butler. He did not return.

“I think everyone in the locker room was mad we didn’t win, but we didn’t back down,” Bennett said. “We kept fighting. If we would’ve played a better first half, it would’ve been a different game. There’s a lot to learn from, but we have to come prepared next game.”

NOTES: Saturday’s 33-point effort marked the eighth time Wolves G Kevin Martin has scored 30 points in a Timberwolves uniform. His last was a 36-point effort against Utah on April 16, 2014. ... The Bulls were outrebounded 42-38 and allowed more points in the paint (40-34), second-chance points (17-8) and fast-break points (13-11) in the win. ... Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio signed a multi-year agreement with the team on Friday night. Rubio, entering his fourth NBA season, has averaged 10.2 points, 8.1 assists and 2.3 steals during his career. ... The Wolves will not play at Target Center again until Nov. 19. At 18 days, it is the longest in-season gap between true home games in team history. Minnesota will host Houston in Mexico City on Nov. 12. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose did not play Saturday after suffering a sprained left ankle in Friday’s 114-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ... Bulls G Jimmy Butler rejected the Bulls’ final contract extension offer before Friday’s deadline but told reporters during Saturday’s pregame, “I‘m going to be in Chicago. I‘m not worried about it. I say it with a smile on my face, because I know for a fact. We will resume (talks) in July.”