Preview: Bulls at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are the fifth team in NBA history to start a season 13-0 and attempt to remain undefeated when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Warriors dodged their first loss Thursday when they recovered from a 23-point deficit to record a 124-117 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State was won 25 consecutive regular-season home games and the last road team to record a victory at Oracle Arena was the Bulls. Chicago pulled out a 113-111 overtime victory Jan. 27 when guard Derrick Rose knocked down the decisive shot with seven seconds left. Rose is questionable for Friday’s game after injuring his left ankle in Monday’s contest against Indiana and sitting out Wednesday against Phoenix. Guard Stephen Curry delivered 40 points and 11 rebounds in the comeback win over the Clippers as the Warriors moved within two wins of matching the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and 1948-49 Washington Capitals for the best start in NBA history.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, WGN (Chicago), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE BULLS (8-3): Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said Rose badly wants to play against the Warriors and the decision on his availability may not be made until close to tip-off. If Rose doesn’t play, All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler is lobbying Hoiberg to get the assignment of guarding Curry, the reigning MVP who is once again lighting up opponents. “I look forward to guarding everybody in this league, especially a prime scorer like him,” Butler said after scoring a season-high 32 points against Phoenix. “So I’ll ask Coach for that matchup. No disrespect to (Curry) but I like that.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (13-0): The 23-point comeback against the Clippers is the largest in the NBA this season and Golden State was 8-of-9 from 3-point range during a 39-point fourth quarter. A 70-point second half allowed the Warriors to leave Los Angeles victorious but the bumpy early-game play in which the Clippers scored 41 first-quarter points wasn’t being overlooked. “We were very lackadaisical and let them get into a good rhythm offensively,” said shooting guard Klay Thompson, who scored a season-best 25 points. “We did a good job of taking them out of that in the second half.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors are the 20th team in NBA history to win at least 25 consecutive home games.

2. Curry is averaging 39.3 points over the last four games and has made 24 3-pointers during the stretch.

3. Chicago backup PG Aaron Brooks (hamstring) will sit out after being injured against Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Bulls 106