Warriors keep on winning, top Bulls

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Having watched his team beat three quality teams over a four-day stretch, Golden State Warriors interim coach Luke Walton prepared for perhaps his toughest task of the season late Friday night.

Attempting to convince his team that the Denver Nuggets provide a legitimate barrier between the Warriors and NBA history.

Golden State moved within one of sole possession of the all-time record for victories to open a season for a reigning champion, using two late 3-pointers by small forward Harrison Barnes to secure a hard-fought, 106-94 triumph over the Chicago Bulls for its 14th consecutive win.

The victory, on the heels of wins over Toronto on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, allowed Golden State to equal the season-opening mark of the 1957-58 Boston Celtics.

The Warriors will seek to better the Celtics on Sunday night in Denver.

“At this point, you do (think about the record),” Warriors power forward Draymond Green admitted. “All you’re doing now is thinking about winning one game. That’s what we’d be doing anyway.”

Golden State’s 18th consecutive regular-season win dating back to last year came at the expense of the Bulls, who were the last team to beat the Warriors at home in the regular season, a 113-111 overtime triumph on Jan. 27.

“We battled them the whole game,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “If we battle like that, we’re going to win a lot of basketball games this year.”

The Warriors’ win resulted from a 17-5 finish after point guard Stephen Curry’s third 3-pointer broke the game’s 17th tie and put Golden State up for good at 92-89 with 5:26 to go.

The difference was just 96-92 before Barnes buried the first of his 3’s with 1:15 to go, making it a seven-point game.

Then, after Bulls power forward Nikola Mirotic lost the ball trying to draw a foul on a shot at the other end, Barnes bombed in another 3, this one pushing the advantage to 102-92 with just 41.2 seconds left.

“Every single night, when it’s a close game and it’s time to win, no matter how they’ve played, these guys step up,” Walton said. “When it’s winning time, it’s incredible how well our guys rise to the occasion and bring home the win.”

Curry, despite missing eight of his 11 3-point attempts, had 27 points to lead the Warriors, who improved to 8-0 at home this season and 26-0 in regular-season games since the Bulls’ last visit.

Barnes hit three of his six 3-point attempts on a 20-point night. He also tied Green for the team lead with nine rebounds.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson added 15 points for Golden State, which made 10 of its 29 3-point attempts and shot 49.4 percent overall against a Bulls team that began the night No. 1 in the league in opponents’ field-goal percentage (40.8).

“It’s a motivational tool for us,” Warriors backup Shaun Livingston said of the season-opening streak. “For us it’s something special. It’s history. We can mark our place. If we’ve got a chance to do it, why not?”

Guard Jimmy Butler had a game-high 28 points to go with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Bulls (8-4), who had opened a four-game trip with a 103-97 win at Phoenix on Wednesday night.

“Nobody’s perfect, man,” Butler said of the Bulls’ poor finish. “We’ll see them again.”

Mirotic (18 points, 10 rebounds) and center Pau Gasol (14 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles, and Hinrich, replacing injured star Derrick Rose (ankle), added 17 points for Chicago, which was held to 39.8 percent shooting.

NOTES: The Warriors are now 4-0 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry had averaged 38.5 points in the wins over Toronto and the Los Angeles Clippers that began the stretch of three games in four nights. ... Having played eight of their first 14 games at home, the Warriors go on the road for nine of their next 11. ... The Bulls don’t play again until Tuesday at Portland. They are scheduled to spend most of the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area before flying north Sunday. ... The Bulls and Warriors have split the two-game season series in 11 of the last 14 years.