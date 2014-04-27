Preview: Bulls at Wizards

The Washington Wizards had a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series with the Chicago Bulls but could not quite take care of business down the stretch. The Bulls will look to even the series at two games apiece heading back home when they visit the Wizards for Game 4 on Sunday. Washington grabbed a lead with under four minutes to play in Game 3 but Chicago finally found some offense and came through at the end.

The Bulls were searching for consistent points in the first two games and Mike Dunleavy stepped up in Game 3, coming within one point of matching his career high by scoring 35 points and knocking down 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler not only kept his cool in an altercation with Washington forward Nene in the fourth quarter but showed off that ice in his veins on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds left in the 100-97 victory. Nene, who averaged 20.5 points while getting the better of Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah in the first two games, had a tougher time with 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting in Game 3 and was suspended by the NBA for Game 4 for delivering a head-butt to Butler.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE BULLS: Dunleavy’s ability to stretch the defense was one of the things Chicago had counted on prior to the series, and his franchise playoff-record eight 3-pointers came at the right time. “I feel like I have been shooting the ball well,” Dunleavy told reporters. “I just have not had a ton of looks. Coach mentioned some stuff (Thursday) about trying to get me some catch-and-shoot situations and we did that. … Just one of those nights.” Dunleavy totaled 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting in the first two games of the series, including 4-of-11 from 3-point range, but conveniently picked things up in Game 3 as D.J. Augustin (4-of-15) struggled from the field.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Game 3 started to turn when Nene reacted harshly to what appeared to be just some minor touching from Butler underneath the basket after Nene converted a fast-break layup. The Brazilian big man headbutted Butler and put his hands around the back of his neck, drawing the ejection and a one-game suspension from the NBA. Trevor Booker, who started in Nene’s place at the end of the regular season, will likely get the nod in Game 4 and Drew Gooden could see some extra playing time as well. Washington could also spread the floor with more shooters by surrounding center Marcin Gortat with Trevor Ariza and Martell Webster at the forward spots.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards went 12-9 in 21 games without Nene while the veteran forward recovered from a knee injury down the stretch.

2. Noah posted a double-double in each of the first two games but was limited to six points and nine rebounds in Game 3.

3. Washington G Bradley Beal is averaging 25.5 points in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Wizards 94