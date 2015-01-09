Preview: Bulls at Wizards

The NBA’s top road team meets one of its best home squads when Chicago visits Washington for the second time in just over two weeks. The Bulls stormed into the nation’s capital on Dec. 23 and walked away with a 99-91 win, part of a 14-4 effort away from home thus far. That was part of a 10-1 surge for Chicago that came to a grinding halt with an ugly 97-77 home loss to Utah on Wednesday in the Bulls’ worst offensive showing in nearly a year.

While Chicago was struggling through a night in which it shot 33.3 percent, Washington was busy improving to 15-4 at home with a 101-91 victory over New York. Nene led the way with 20 points while John Wall contributed 18 and eight assists as the Wizards won their third straight overall. The two teams play a third time in a short span at Chicago on Jan. 14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, WPWR (Chicago), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE BULLS (25-11): Derrick Rose’s shooting woes continued against Utah, which held him to 3-for-15 and seven points, his fourth single-digit effort of the season. He is shooting 25.5 percent over a six-game stretch, including 4-of-24 from long distance, but head coach Tom Thibodeau is focusing on the big picture for his oft-injured star. “You have to understand, he’s been out for 2 1/2 years,” Thibodeau told reporters. “When you get away from that competition for 2 1/2 years, it doesn’t come back in a week.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (24-11): Paul Pierce sat out the win over the Knicks to receive some rest, giving reserve forwards Rasual Butler and Martell Webster greater opportunity. Butler took advantage by scoring seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to fend off a charge for New York and continue a solid season for the veteran, who is averaging 10.2 points - his highest mark since 2009-10 - while shooting a career-high 48.1 percent. Webster, who recently returned from a back injury, scored five points and handed out three assists in his third appearance of the season, but will likely see limited action with Pierce back in the fold.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls F Mike Dunleavy (ankle) has missed three straight games.

2. Rose was 10-of-17 from the floor in the win at Washington last month, the last time he has shot better than 50 percent in a game.

3. Wizards reserve G Andre Miller has made all six of his shots over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 99, Bulls 96