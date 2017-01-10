Preview: Bulls at Wizards

The Chicago Bulls will be without their top two scorers when they visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Leading scorer Jimmy Butler was left home with an illness after struggling during Monday's loss to Oklahoma City and veteran shooting guard Dwyane Wade will be held out for rest in the second contest of a back-to-back set.

Butler attempted to play in the 109-94 loss to the Thunder but was totally ineffective, recording just one point on 0-of-6 shooting in 29 minutes before exiting. "Obviously, we appreciate him going out and giving it a shot," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. "It says a lot about him as a competitor, but he was obviously really struggling and they sent him home after we took him out in the third quarter." Washington has won back-to-back games as the backcourt duo of point guard John Wall and shooting guard Bradley Beal continues to flourish. Wall has produced double-doubles in nine of his last 13 games while Beal has strung together four consecutive 20-point performances.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE BULLS (19-19): Hoiberg and Wade discussed ways to keep the veteran fresh, and the two decided that the contest against the Wizards marked a good time for a breather. Wade, who scored 22 points against the Thunder, turns 35 on Jan. 17 and has been able to remain healthy over the first half of the season - a trend Chicago is hoping will continue over the second half. "We have an initial plan laid out," Hoiberg told reporters. "It could change."

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (18-18): Beal is averaging 25 points during his hot stretch, but he tweaked his right ankle during Sunday's 107-101 victory over Milwaukee. Beal said Monday that he was "a little sore" but was able to practice, which should eliminate any uncertainty per his availability for Tuesday's game. "You're always worried about the next day," coach Scott Brooks told reporters after Monday's practice. "He went through light practice. I assume everything is going to be fine for (Tuesday)."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Butler averaged 28.5 points as the teams split two meetings earlier this season.

2. Chicago PF Cristiano Felicio recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Thunder for his second double-double of the season.

3. Washington PF Markieff Morris, who registered 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Bucks, is averaging 16 and 13.5 versus the Bulls this season.

PREDICTION: Wizards 105, Bulls 102