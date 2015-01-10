Wizards 102, Bulls 86: Marcin Gortat collected 21 points and 13 rebounds and John Wall had 16 points and 12 assists to lift host Washington to its third straight win.

Bradley Beal scored 17 points and had three steals as the Wizards improved to 16-4 at home. Nene had 15 points and 11 boards and Rasual Butler chipped in 13 points off the bench for Washington, which made 8-of-15 3-pointers.

Derrick Rose led Chicago with 19 points while Aaron Brooks added 16 off the bench. Pau Gasol had 12 points and 13 rebounds while leading scorer Jimmy Butler was held to 10 points on 2-of-12 shooting as the Bulls lost their second straight following a 10-1 surge.

The Bulls were 5-of-20 from the floor in the first quarter while falling behind 30-13 and Gortat finished the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards carried a 60-42 lead into the locker room. It was still a 16-point gap late in the third before Chicago made a charge with 10 straight points - six by Jimmy Butler - to get within 72-66.

Washington gained control again with a 13-2 charge spanning the third and fourth quarters but back-to-back 3-pointers by Brooks pulled the Bulls within 85-77 with under eight minutes left. Rasual Butler responded with five straight points and Chicago never got any closer than eight points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bulls F Mike Dunleavy (ankle) missed his fourth straight game. ... Both teams were 12-of-19 from the foul line. ... Bulls C Joakim Noah had three points on 1-of-5 shooting and was whistled for a technical foul in the closing moments.