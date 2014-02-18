Preview: Cavaliers at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers had a nice long break after one of the worst road trips in franchise history and will attempt to snap an eight-game slide when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The 76ers lost by a combined 88 points to the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors before falling in Utah to cap the three-game trip. The Cavaliers at least had something to celebrate over the weekend, as point guard Kyrie Irving won the All-Star Game MVP.

Cleveland was probably a little sad to see the All-Star break creep up as it finally had a little momentum going in its favor with a four-game winning streak. The Cavaliers even played a little defense in the final three games, holding opponents to an average of 90.3 points while getting strong contributions from Tristan Thompson in the last two contests. Philadelphia put together its own four-game winning streak from Dec. 29-Jan. 4 but has since dropped 18 of 21 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (20-33): Cleveland is shockingly close to a playoff spot for a team that has been a disappointment for most of the season, just three games behind the Charlotte Bobcats in the underwhelming Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers’ recent run of strong play comes in the wake of general manager Chris Grant being let go, and the team could see a few more changes as the trade deadline approaches. “We’re going to get to a point where guys understand that you’ve just got to find a way to win,” forward Luol Deng told reporters. “When we get to that point, we’ll have more wins like (the 93-89 triumph over Detroit on Wednesday). It’s changing a little. Guys are starting to enjoy it and can’t wait for the next game.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-39): Philadelphia surrenders more points than any team in the league and is allowing an average of 115.4 during its eight-game slide. The best game in that stretch came in the final one on Wednesday, when they 76ers bounced back from back-to-back 40 point losses by putting up a fight in a 105-100 loss to the Jazz. “To get humbled the last few games the way we (were) and be down points on the road in a loud building, I’m proud of what we did,” coach Brett Brown said of the team’s effort.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Irving put on a spectacular display in Sunday’s All-Star Game, collecting 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting while handing out 14 assists.

2. Philadelphia took a 94-79 decision from the Cavaliers at home on Nov. 8 but have dropped the last two in the series.

3. Cleveland C Anderson Vajejao (back) missed the final two games before the break and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 108, 76ers 103