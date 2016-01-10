Preview: Cavaliers at 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a great chance to stay hot when they continue their season-long six-game road trip with a Sunday night visit to Philadelphia. The Cavaliers have won six straight overall — including the first two games of the trek - and are averaging a whopping 122.7 points during their past three contests after Friday’s 125-99 rout of Minnesota.

J.R. Smith was the catalyst with a remarkably productive 19 minutes, making 10-of-12 shots and five 3-pointers en route to a season-high 27 points. “It is nice. A lot of different guys can carry the load on this team,” forward Kevin Love, who chipped in 20 points, told reporters. “It’s not just one or two guys, and that makes for a pretty formidable group.” LeBron James needed to provide only 13 points but he has been the leading scorer in each of the Cavaliers’ three wins over the 76ers this season, averaging 25.3 points and 9.3 assists in those meetings. Philadelphia also got the better of Minnesota last week before getting trounced by Atlanta on Thursday and upended 108-95 by Toronto on Saturday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (25-9): Smith’s hot touch against the Timberwolves was just the continuation of a surge that began Monday against Toronto, when he hit 8-of-14 3-pointers en route to 24 points. He followed that up with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a win at Washington before lighting up Minnesota, crediting the presence of point guard Kyrie Irving — who is eight games into his return from knee surgery — with creating more opportunities. “At the end of the day when I catch the ball, nobody’s coming to help,” Smith told reporters. “Nobody’s coming. It’s just me and my man on an island, so I can pretty much do what I want.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-35): Getting traded to Philadelphia may be viewed upon as a negative for most players, but it has given journeyman Ish Smith — who was shipped from New Orleans on Dec. 24 — a chance to shine. After averaging 12 points in a 25-game stint with the Sixers last season, Smith is up to 16 points in eight games this time around after posting a career-high 28 on Saturday. The veteran hit his only two 3-point attempts as Philadelphia went 11-of-17 from beyond the arc.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland’s three straight games of at least 120 points is tied for the franchise record.

2. Sixers PF Nerlens Noel is averaging 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in the three losses to the Cavaliers.

3. The Cavaliers entered Saturday’s action tied for sixth in the NBA in 3-point shooting (36.2 percent), while Philadelphia was 29th (31.5).

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 110, 76ers 100