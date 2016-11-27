Preview: Cavaliers at 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dropping 3-pointers at a record pace and became the first team in NBA history to bury at least 20 from behind the arc in consecutive games while blowing out the Dallas Mavericks 128-90 on Friday. The Philadelphia 76ers, who host the Cavaliers on Sunday, don't have that kind of firepower from long range but are becoming an exciting team nonetheless.

Cleveland recorded at least 10 3-pointers in all 14 games this season and seven or more in an NBA-record 54 straight regular-season games. "We were making 11, 12, 13 3s, but I thought we could shoot better," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters. "The last couple of games the guys have been shooting the ball really well." The 76ers are becoming dependent upon rookie center Joel Embiid, who is finally providing the team with some hope for the future but is limited due to a minutes restriction. Embiid was forced to sit out the second overtime of a 104-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and got a planned off day on Friday as Philadelphia fell to the Chicago Bulls 105-89 at home, but he is expected to play Sunday.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (12-2): Forward Kevin Love is leading the 3-point barrage and went 8-of-12 from beyond the arc in a 40-point effort (including 34 in the first quarter) on Wednesday before going off for 27 points and hitting 7-of-9 from long range in Friday's rout of Dallas. "So many guys close out to me so hard, but having my size, I'm able to get the ball off quick if I just catch and shoot," Love told reporters. "I think I saw that and I've been able to do that." Point guard Kyrie Irving is 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the last two games and is shooting 59 percent from the floor over the last five.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-12): Philadelphia put a plan in place for Embiid, who sat out the last two seasons due to foot surgeries, and is reluctant to back off despite the star center's pleading to play more. "It's tough," Embiid told reporters after Wednesday's game, already knowing he would sit Friday. "So, basically I have three or four days to rest. ... But they care about me. They are going to do whatever they can to protect me." Jahlil Okafor, who just had his own minutes restriction eased, started at center on Friday and recorded 10 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

1. 76ers rookie F Dario Saric is 3-of-16 from the field in the last three games.

2. Cavaliers SF LeBron James totaled 50 points and 24 assists in the last two games while going 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

3. Embiid scored 22 points in 25 minutes but Cleveland earned a 102-101 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 5.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 109, 76ers 99