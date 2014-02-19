(Updated: ADDING Waiters injury to GAME NOTEBOOK)

Cavaliers 114, 76ers 85: Tyler Zeller collected 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as visiting Cleveland posted its fifth straight win by dominating Philadelphia.

All-Star Game MVP Kyrie Irving scored 14 points while Dion Waiters and Luol Deng added 13 apiece for the Cavaliers, who posted a 61-44 advantage on the glass. Tristan Thompson recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds and Anthony Bennett had 10 points and 11 boards for Cleveland.

Thaddeus Young had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers, who posted their third loss of 29 or more points in the last four games and dropped their ninth straight overall. Michael Carter-Williams added 15 points and Tony Wroten scored 12 off the bench for Philadelphia.

The 76ers shot 30.8 percent in the first half and let things get out of hand in the second quarter. Waiters’ layup sparked a 13-2 run through the middle of the period that spread the lead to 51-35 and the Cavaliers would go into the break with a 64-43 cushion.

Another 13-2 spurt made it 77-50 midway through the third and it was a 23-point margin to begin the fourth quarter. Bennett scored on back-to-back possessions midway through the fourth as the lead pushed past 30 points and Cleveland coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cavaliers’ five-game winning streak is the longest since LeBron James led the team to eight straight in March of 2010. … Zeller was starting in place of Anderson Varejao (back), who missed his third straight game. … The 76ers shot 35.6 percent from the field and leading scorer Evan Turner struggled to 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. ... Waiters went down with a hyperextended knee at the end of the second quarter and did not return.