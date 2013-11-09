Bynum booed in return as 76ers trounce Cavs

PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Andrew Bynum, booed in his return to Philadelphia on Friday night, said he found the reception “a little weak” and “kind of funny.”

His former team, meanwhile, won in a laugher.

Guard/forward Evan Turner scored 22 points while adding 10 rebounds and five assists as the 76ers buried the Cavaliers 94-79.

Backup guard Tony Wroten added a career-high 18 points for the 76ers (4-2), who rallied from a 14-point deficit after a quarter to snap a two-game losing streak.

Guard Dion Waiters, a Philadelphia native, scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers (2-4), who shot just 33.3 percent from the floor, compared to 47.6 percent for Philadelphia.

Forward Tristan Thompson added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Cleveland.

“They were very good,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of his players. “We got down in that first period and to their credit ... they do a good job of sticking together, and our defense was pretty good the final three periods.”

It was just the opposite for the Cavaliers.

“I need some consistency from somebody,” Cavaliers coach Mike Brown said. “Right now there’s not anybody on the roster that has given us consistent minutes.”

Bynum, booed when he was introduced and every time he touched the ball, had four points and five rebounds in 17:46 off the bench. The 76ers acquired him in a four-team trade before the 2012-13 season, but he never played for them because of bad knees.

He signed with Cleveland as a free agent in the offseason, and called Friday “another game for me.”

Asked about the booing, he said, “It was funny. I was kind of smiling the entire time. It was funny.”

Pressed further, he also said his treatment by the notoriously tough Philadelphia fans was ”a little weak.

“I thought it was going to be much worse, and it wasn‘t, in my opinion.”

Wroten scored nine of his points in the second quarter, when the 76ers outscored the Cavs 30-14 to climb out of the 28-14 hole in which they found themselves after one. Turner added 12 in in the third, when Philadelphia outscored Cleveland 33-19 to extend its 44-42 halftime lead to 77-61.

It was the first double-double of the season for Turner, who is averaging 22.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting through the first six games. He was not available for interviews afterward.

“He’s improving,” said Brett Brown, a first-year coach. “I feel like there’s an upside to him, because he’s a pro. He really wants to get better. ... He’s been good, and he was really good tonight.”

Wroten, an “attack-first guard,” in Brown’s estimation, played just 35 games for Memphis as a rookie last season, before coming over to the 76ers in a trade.

“Being able to get the opportunity here and being able to play a lot is a blessing,” he said.

Now he needs to refine his game.

“He plays with his heart on his sleeve,” Brett Brown said. “He gets emotional. He can throw the greatest pass you’ve ever seen in your life or he could hit somebody in their shoe. That’s the challenge of coaching Tony.”

Forward Thaddeus Young added 16 points for the 76ers, and guard James Anderson had 11.

Guards Jarrett Jack and C.J. Miles also scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, but top scorer, guard Kyrie Irving, was limited to 10 on 4 of 17 shooting.

NOTES: Cavs F Andrew Bennett, the top overall pick in last June’s draft, left the game in the first half with a sprained right shoulder and did not return. ... 76ers coach Brett Brown, a former San Antonio assistant, has vivid memories of Cavaliers C Andrew Bynum, from Bynum’s days with the Lakers. “He’s a very unique player,” Brown said. “In his healthy days he was legit. ... How many people require a double-team now? And he was one of them.” But when asked how close Bynum is to what he used to be, Brown smiled and said, “I don’t really know.” ... Cleveland coach Mike Brown said he was “excited” to return this year to the Cavaliers, the same club he coached for five years, ending in 2010. He called it “a first-class organization” and “a young team with a lot of potential.” ... The same two teams square off Saturday night in Cleveland, which Brett Brown said is “reminiscent of the playoffs.” There are, he said, “subtle adjustments, and a little bit of a chess match.” ... 76ers backup C Daniel Orton did not play because of a sore right knee, though Brett Brown said he hopes to have him Saturday. ... All the 76ers donned headbands at the beginning of the game, at the urging of C Spencer Hawes, though several quickly discarded them. “They give them to us for Veterans Day, so we might as well wear them, right?” said Hawes, who said the plan is to wear them Saturday, as well as on Veterans Day itself -- Monday -- when San Antonio visits the Wells Fargo Center.